Prudential PLC Purchases 31,285 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 100.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 62,456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,285 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $6,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 68,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,920,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 429,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,931,000 after purchasing an additional 104,550 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 23,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. 79.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Vertical Research reduced their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $86.24. The stock had a trading volume of 29,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,733,580. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.04. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $79.00 and a 1-year high of $106.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.68.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

