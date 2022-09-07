Prudential PLC Purchases 8,674 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Prudential PLC grew its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,674 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $7,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its position in Waste Management by 769.6% in the 1st quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Waste Management by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Waste Management by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 760,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,942,000 after purchasing an additional 19,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Waste Management stock traded up $2.19 on Wednesday, hitting $171.35. 17,824 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,312,267. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $138.58 and a one year high of $175.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.83 billion, a PE ratio of 33.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $161.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.10.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.78%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $33,329.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,437,261.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $3,864,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,840,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $33,329.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,437,261.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,067 shares of company stock valued at $9,292,271 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $160.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.86.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

