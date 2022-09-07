PVH (NYSE:PVH) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.10-$2.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.22 billion-$2.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.39 billion. PVH also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.00-$8.00 EPS.

PVH Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of PVH traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.81. 41,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,143,501. PVH has a 52-week low of $53.18 and a 52-week high of $125.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.13, a P/E/G ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.35.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.06. PVH had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that PVH will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.15%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush decreased their target price on PVH to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on PVH from $99.00 to $72.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Guggenheim decreased their target price on PVH from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. UBS Group decreased their target price on PVH from $132.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on PVH from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.53.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its position in PVH by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 596 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in PVH by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,535 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in PVH by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in PVH in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in PVH in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

