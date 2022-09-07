PVH (NYSE:PVH) Sets New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Wedbush lowered their price target on the stock to $65.00. The company traded as low as $53.09 and last traded at $54.34, with a volume of 2667 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.84.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PVH. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of PVH from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of PVH to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of PVH from $94.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, June 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of PVH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of PVH from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PVH has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PVH

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi lifted its position in PVH by 124.8% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 329,690 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $18,173,000 after purchasing an additional 183,047 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 13,042 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 8,591 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 564.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,202 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 8,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 8,782 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 4,411 shares during the last quarter. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PVH Trading Up 0.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.95.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.06. PVH had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that PVH Corp. will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

PVH Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. PVH’s payout ratio is 1.15%.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

See Also

