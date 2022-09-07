Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Stock Position Increased by Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management boosted its position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,160 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Qualys comprises 1.5% of Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management owned approximately 0.07% of Qualys worth $3,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QLYS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,598 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,883 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,408 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Qualys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,646 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jeffrey P. Hank sold 1,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.04, for a total transaction of $131,171.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,580,211.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Qualys news, Director Jeffrey P. Hank sold 1,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.04, for a total transaction of $131,171.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,580,211.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.46, for a total transaction of $843,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,526 shares in the company, valued at $19,577,881.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,388 shares of company stock worth $5,933,947. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Stock Up 1.7 %

Qualys stock traded up $2.45 on Wednesday, hitting $149.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,358. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.52 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.18. Qualys, Inc. has a one year low of $106.48 and a one year high of $159.47.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Qualys had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The company had revenue of $119.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Qualys from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Qualys to $135.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Qualys from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Qualys from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.25.

About Qualys

(Get Rating)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

