Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.50-$3.55 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $488.00 million-$489.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $485.33 million. Qualys also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.85-$0.87 EPS.
Qualys Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $147.16 on Wednesday. Qualys has a 52-week low of $106.48 and a 52-week high of $159.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.48 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.18.
Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $119.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.52 million. Qualys had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Qualys will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insider Buying and Selling at Qualys
In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $845,767.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,871,978.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.46, for a total value of $843,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,577,881.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $845,767.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,791 shares in the company, valued at $22,871,978.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,388 shares of company stock worth $5,933,947 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qualys
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 20.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,769 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 1.1% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 39,035 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,559,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 3.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 12,639 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Qualys by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,903 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.
About Qualys
Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Qualys (QLYS)
- Bank Of America Sees Upside In These 2 European Alcohol Stocks
- 3 Low Beta Defensive Stocks for a Tough Market
- It Could Be a September to Remember for These 3 Stocks
- Can Roblox Reverse its Falling Bookings Amid Rising Engagements
- Peak Inflation Sets the Bottom for Brinker International Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.