Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.50-$3.55 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $488.00 million-$489.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $485.33 million. Qualys also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.85-$0.87 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $147.16 on Wednesday. Qualys has a 52-week low of $106.48 and a 52-week high of $159.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.48 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.18.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $119.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.52 million. Qualys had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Qualys will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Qualys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Qualys to $135.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Qualys from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Qualys from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on Qualys from $138.00 to $142.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $141.25.

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $845,767.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,871,978.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.46, for a total value of $843,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,577,881.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $845,767.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,791 shares in the company, valued at $22,871,978.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,388 shares of company stock worth $5,933,947 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 20.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,769 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 1.1% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 39,035 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,559,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 3.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 12,639 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Qualys by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,903 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

