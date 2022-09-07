Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Sold by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,166,627 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 44,195 shares during the quarter. Quanta Services comprises about 2.0% of Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $153,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 32.8% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 6.7% in the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 1.1% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 1.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,801 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 5.5% in the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PWR. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. UBS Group raised shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.58.

Insider Activity at Quanta Services

Quanta Services Stock Up 1.0 %

In related news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 135,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $17,074,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 689,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,148,514.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Quanta Services news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $17,074,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,030 shares in the company, valued at $87,148,514.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $1,778,961.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 204,925 shares in the company, valued at $24,388,124.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PWR traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.69. 24,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 817,079. The company has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.54 and a beta of 1.08. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.91 and a fifty-two week high of $149.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $135.21 and its 200-day moving average is $125.87.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.09%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

