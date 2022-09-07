Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.08-$0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $769.00 million-$779.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $818.18 million.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RXT shares. Citigroup lowered Rackspace Technology to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. William Blair downgraded Rackspace Technology from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $10.50 to $7.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Rackspace Technology to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Rackspace Technology from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.20.

RXT stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.74. 6,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,423,795. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.63. Rackspace Technology has a 1-year low of $4.19 and a 1-year high of $18.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Rackspace Technology ( NASDAQ:RXT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.07% and a negative net margin of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $772.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Rackspace Technology will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 2.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 77,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 144.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 693.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 16.4% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 5.1% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 4,791 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

