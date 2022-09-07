RAMP Achieves Market Cap of $34.20 Million (RAMP)

RAMP (RAMP) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. One RAMP coin can currently be purchased for $0.0716 or 0.00000369 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, RAMP has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar. RAMP has a market capitalization of $34.20 million and $11,695.00 worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005164 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,371.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004329 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005278 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005161 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.27 or 0.00135603 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00036499 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022716 BTC.

RAMP Profile

RAMP is a coin. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 477,838,740 coins. The official website for RAMP is rampdefi.com. RAMP’s official Twitter account is @RampDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool. rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements. “

