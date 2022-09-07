Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) Shares Gap Up to $9.58

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.58, but opened at $9.90. Rani Therapeutics shares last traded at $10.21, with a volume of 224 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RANI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

Rani Therapeutics Trading Up 7.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $504.87 million, a PE ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.94.

Insider Activity at Rani Therapeutics

Rani Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RANI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). Equities analysts forecast that Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mir A. Imran sold 80,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total value of $853,881.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,974.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 52.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Rani Therapeutics by 243.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 111,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 79,256 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rani Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Crossvault Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rani Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $148,000. Aspireon Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Rani Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $742,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Rani Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

About Rani Therapeutics

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a platform that is intended to replace subcutaneous or IV injection of biologics with oral dosing. Its product pipeline includes RT-101, an octreotide, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; RT-105, an anti-TNF-alpha antibody to treat psoriatic arthritis; RT-102, a parathyroid hormone that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of osteoporosis; RT-109, a human growth hormone to treat growth hormone deficiency; RT-110, a parathyroid hormone for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and RT-106, a basal insulin for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

