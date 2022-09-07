Reach (LON:RCH) Shares Up 0.3%

Reach plc (LON:RCH – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 73.75 ($0.89) and last traded at GBX 72.95 ($0.88). 439,148 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 1,331,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 72.70 ($0.88).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Reach from GBX 107 ($1.29) to GBX 93 ($1.12) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Reach Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 92.54 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 132.40. The firm has a market cap of £230.56 million and a P/E ratio of 364.75.

Reach Cuts Dividend

Reach Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a GBX 2.88 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.46%. Reach’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.05%.

Reach plc operates as a national and regional news publisher in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company has various national and regional brands across print and online, including HullLive, DerbyshireLive, belfastlive, BristoLive, football.london, Devon Live, TeessideLive, edinburghlive, Mylondon, Corkbeo, Dailystar, Mirror, Daily Express, Daily Record, ChronicleLive, OK!, ECHO, LeicestershireLive, Manchester Evening News, and BirminghamLive.

