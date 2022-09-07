Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Cuts Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lowered its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,333 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 1.5% of Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $16,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at $32,000. William Allan LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $5.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $298.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,996,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,353,016. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $305.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $317.86. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $269.28 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.527 dividend. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

