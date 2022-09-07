Release Project (REL) Tops 1-Day Volume of $21,429.00

Release Project (REL) traded down 11.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 7th. Over the last week, Release Project has traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar. One Release Project coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Release Project has a total market cap of $650,438.09 and $21,429.00 worth of Release Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Unidef (U) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005560 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002011 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000270 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SPORT (SPORT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000252 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Lympo Sport (SPORT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000132 BTC.

About Release Project

REL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2018. Release Project’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,562,347,690 coins. Release Project’s official Twitter account is @reliance_dex. Release Project’s official website is release.co.jp/rel.

Release Project Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reliance is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It is used to power the Reliance decentralized cryptocurrency exchange. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Release Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Release Project should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Release Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

