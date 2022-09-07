Reviewing LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) & Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) and Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

LTC Properties pays an annual dividend of $2.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Lamar Advertising pays an annual dividend of $4.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. LTC Properties pays out 98.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Lamar Advertising pays out 106.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Lamar Advertising has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. LTC Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares LTC Properties and Lamar Advertising’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LTC Properties 57.49% 12.11% 6.09% Lamar Advertising 23.52% 37.09% 7.53%

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

LTC Properties has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lamar Advertising has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for LTC Properties and Lamar Advertising, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LTC Properties 1 4 2 0 2.14 Lamar Advertising 0 2 1 0 2.33

LTC Properties currently has a consensus target price of $41.00, indicating a potential downside of 6.18%. Lamar Advertising has a consensus target price of $116.33, indicating a potential upside of 25.12%. Given Lamar Advertising’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lamar Advertising is more favorable than LTC Properties.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.1% of LTC Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.2% of Lamar Advertising shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of LTC Properties shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.0% of Lamar Advertising shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares LTC Properties and Lamar Advertising’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LTC Properties $155.32 million 11.40 $55.86 million $2.32 18.84 Lamar Advertising $1.79 billion 5.28 $388.09 million $4.49 20.71

Lamar Advertising has higher revenue and earnings than LTC Properties. LTC Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lamar Advertising, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Lamar Advertising beats LTC Properties on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LTC Properties

(Get Rating)

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners. The portfolio is comprised of approximately 50% seniors housing and 50% skilled nursing properties.

About Lamar Advertising

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day. In addition to its more traditional out-of-home inventory, Lamar is proud to offer its customers the largest network of digital billboards in the United States with approximately 3,800 displays.

