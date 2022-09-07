RGM Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

RGM Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 464,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,859,000. Dynatrace makes up 0.9% of RGM Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. RGM Capital LLC owned 0.16% of Dynatrace at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DT. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 133.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its position in Dynatrace by 5,337.0% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Friday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Dynatrace from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.24.

In other Dynatrace news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 4,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $181,600.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 164,963 shares in the company, valued at $6,997,730.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 4,929 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $209,088.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 941,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,953,913.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 4,281 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $181,600.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 164,963 shares in the company, valued at $6,997,730.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 14,726 shares of company stock valued at $624,677 over the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DT traded up $0.93 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.11. The stock had a trading volume of 81,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,035. The stock has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 278.57, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Dynatrace, Inc. has a one year low of $29.41 and a one year high of $80.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.80 and a 200-day moving average of $40.65.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

