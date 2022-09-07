RGM Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

RGM Capital LLC lifted its position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 868,372 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,374 shares during the period. NICE comprises 7.9% of RGM Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. RGM Capital LLC owned approximately 1.37% of NICE worth $190,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in NICE by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,364,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $717,944,000 after acquiring an additional 405,788 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in NICE by 91.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 398,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,994,000 after acquiring an additional 190,491 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in NICE by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,595,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $484,949,000 after acquiring an additional 173,064 shares in the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in NICE by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 324,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,509,000 after acquiring an additional 142,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in NICE by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,221,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,192,460,000 after acquiring an additional 106,751 shares in the last quarter. 64.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NICE traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $206.22. 10,106 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,849. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.96. NICE Ltd. has a 12-month low of $179.13 and a 12-month high of $319.88.

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The technology company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.08. NICE had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $530.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. NICE’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NICE Ltd. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on NICE. StockNews.com cut shares of NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of NICE to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of NICE from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of NICE from $356.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of NICE in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.22.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

