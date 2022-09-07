Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) PT Set at GBX 5,350 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) received a GBX 5,350 ($64.64) price target from investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.02% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,000 ($72.50) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group set a GBX 4,300 ($51.96) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 4,500 ($54.37) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,800 ($82.17) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 5,800 ($70.08) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,329.23 ($64.39).

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

LON:RIO opened at GBX 4,733.50 ($57.20) on Monday. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of GBX 4,354 ($52.61) and a 12-month high of GBX 6,343 ($76.64). The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.45. The firm has a market capitalization of £76.71 billion and a PE ratio of 513.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4,851.36 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5,409.24.

Insider Transactions at Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

In related news, insider Jakob Stausholm purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 4,857 ($58.69) per share, with a total value of £485,700 ($586,877.72).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

