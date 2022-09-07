RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) Shares Sold by Franchise Capital Ltd

Franchise Capital Ltd lessened its stake in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,907,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 629,316 shares during the quarter. RLX Technology accounts for about 1.9% of Franchise Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Franchise Capital Ltd owned about 0.25% of RLX Technology worth $6,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of RLX Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of RLX Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in shares of RLX Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of RLX Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of RLX Technology by 161.5% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 44,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 27,606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.69% of the company’s stock.

RLX Technology Price Performance

NYSE:RLX traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.31. 90,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,597,137. RLX Technology Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $7.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.74 and a beta of -1.14.

RLX Technology Profile

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. RLX Technology Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

