RMR Wealth Builders Boosts Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

RMR Wealth Builders lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the quarter. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 212,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,436,000 after buying an additional 81,523 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 482.6% during the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 10,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Abeille Asset Management SA purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,126,000. Finally, American Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.3 %

JNJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.89.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $163.18 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $186.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.19. The company has a market capitalization of $429.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.61.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.79%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

