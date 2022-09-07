RMR Wealth Builders Buys New Shares in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 47,901.8% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,179,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,956,000 after buying an additional 9,160,258 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Altria Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,762,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,465,063,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,840,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,261,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098,737 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Altria Group by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,727,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,687 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,123,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,432 shares during the last quarter. 59.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $44.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.95, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.72 and its 200 day moving average is $49.34. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.00 and a 52 week high of $57.05.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 488.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.44%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 371.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Cowen reduced their price objective on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Barclays downgraded Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

