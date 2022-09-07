RMR Wealth Builders Buys Shares of 2,845 Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,845 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 852,741 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $112,492,000 after purchasing an additional 18,765 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 83,788 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $11,266,000 after buying an additional 23,152 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at $3,208,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth $375,000. Finally, Coastline Trust Co lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 22,620 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 8,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total transaction of $1,006,795.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,213,478.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 8,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total transaction of $1,006,795.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,213,478.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.82, for a total value of $261,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,815,769.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,701 shares of company stock valued at $12,120,180. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EA stock opened at $124.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $34.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.69. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $109.24 and a one year high of $147.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.05%.

EA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson downgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.57.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

