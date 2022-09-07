RMR Wealth Builders Takes Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,262 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 900.0% in the first quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NKE stock opened at $105.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.84. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.53 and a 1 year high of $179.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.52 and a 200 day moving average of $119.38. The company has a market cap of $164.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.03.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.45%.

NIKE declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the footwear maker to reacquire up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on NIKE from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.46.

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $998,216.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,700,732.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $998,216.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,700,732.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $671,673.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,539,958.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,593 shares of company stock worth $7,372,310 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

