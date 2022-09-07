Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) PT Lowered to C$81.00 at TD Securities

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$83.00 to C$81.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$73.00 to C$72.50 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.65.

RCI traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, reaching $41.77. The company had a trading volume of 8,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,749. The stock has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.49. Rogers Communications has a fifty-two week low of $42.00 and a fifty-two week high of $64.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.07 and its 200 day moving average is $50.57.

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Rating ) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 11.26%. As a group, analysts predict that Rogers Communications will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Rogers Communications by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,544 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Rogers Communications by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 427,851 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $20,379,000 after buying an additional 9,109 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 122,029 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,808,000 after buying an additional 14,868 shares during the period. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,179,321 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $103,534,000 after acquiring an additional 869,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.35% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

