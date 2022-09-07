Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) PT Lowered to C$81.00

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Get Rating) (NYSE:RCI) had its price objective decreased by TD Securities from C$83.00 to C$81.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “action list buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 47.33% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RCI.B. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Rogers Communications to a “buy” rating and set a C$69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$73.00 to C$72.50 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$76.14.

Shares of Rogers Communications stock traded down C$0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$54.98. 670,030 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,565,464. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$59.51 and a 200-day moving average of C$64.64. Rogers Communications has a 12 month low of C$54.63 and a 12 month high of C$80.85. The company has a market cap of C$27.76 billion and a PE ratio of 16.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 335.48, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

