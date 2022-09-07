Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Buys 12,784 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 670,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,784 shares during the period. AmerisourceBergen comprises about 1.3% of Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $103,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. St. Louis Trust Co bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the first quarter worth about $247,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the first quarter worth about $6,132,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the first quarter worth about $227,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 51.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the first quarter worth about $1,170,000. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on ABC. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AmerisourceBergen Trading Up 1.1 %

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.35, for a total transaction of $1,634,178.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,207,088.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders have sold 34,440 shares of company stock valued at $4,911,374 in the last three months. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ABC traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $147.64. 14,982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 788,134. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.96. The company has a market capitalization of $30.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.46. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $113.68 and a 12 month high of $167.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $60.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.03 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 350.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11 EPS for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.10%.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

