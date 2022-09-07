Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Buys 31,254 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,065,233 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,254 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.10% of Micron Technology worth $82,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MU. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,198,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 35,665 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 350,396 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,639,000 after acquiring an additional 7,535 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 403,524 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,588,000 after purchasing an additional 33,243 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth $1,454,000. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ MU traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 742,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,837,283. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.30. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.40 and a 12 month high of $98.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.24.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This is a boost from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently 5.25%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total transaction of $1,059,412.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,602,621.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MU shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.54.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

