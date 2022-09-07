Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Grows Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 382,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,918 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and accounts for 1.4% of Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $109,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 30.3% in the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after acquiring an additional 3,787 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 17,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 7.4% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on LLY. SVB Leerink began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com cut Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Stock Up 1.6 %

In other Eli Lilly and news, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 656 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $304.19 per share, for a total transaction of $199,548.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,120,470.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Eli Lilly and news, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 656 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $304.19 per share, for a total transaction of $199,548.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,120,470.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 89,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.85, for a total value of $29,776,095.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,875,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,574,940,536.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 753,125 shares of company stock worth $242,744,201 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and stock traded up $4.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $311.59. The stock had a trading volume of 66,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,293,131. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $296.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.38. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $220.20 and a 12 month high of $335.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $319.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $297.69.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.61). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 62.52%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.