Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Has $200.42 Million Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. reduced its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,862,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 161,143 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for approximately 2.6% of Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.06% of Bank of America worth $200,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,938,246,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,465,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth approximately $106,003,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 8,407.0% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,444,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 16,104,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $717,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232,964 shares during the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Stock Up 1.5 %

Bank of America stock traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $33.56. 1,078,408 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,909,636. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $269.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.01. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $29.67 and a 1 year high of $50.11.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.66.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

