Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Has $25.86 Million Stock Holdings in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 495,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211,225 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.57% of Hancock Whitney worth $25,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HWC. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,323,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,485,000 after purchasing an additional 58,268 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 46,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Hancock Whitney by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after buying an additional 3,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Hancock Whitney by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,749,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,590,000 after buying an additional 121,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Stock Performance

Shares of HWC stock traded up $0.51 on Wednesday, reaching $47.10. The stock had a trading volume of 8,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,642. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.38. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 12 month low of $41.62 and a 12 month high of $59.82.

Hancock Whitney Dividend Announcement

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.03. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 38.60% and a return on equity of 14.41%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HWC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney to $57.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.57.

Insider Activity at Hancock Whitney

In other Hancock Whitney news, CEO John M. Hairston sold 26,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total transaction of $1,248,201.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 201,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,506,995.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total transaction of $61,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,002.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John M. Hairston sold 26,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total transaction of $1,248,201.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 201,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,506,995.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

