Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Has $43.13 Million Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lowered its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 364,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,378 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.10% of Prudential Financial worth $43,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth $2,201,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 5.2% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 126.4% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 21,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 12,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth $40,886,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on PRU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Prudential Financial to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.00.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

PRU traded up $1.80 on Wednesday, reaching $95.98. The company had a trading volume of 45,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,300,451. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.73 and a fifty-two week high of $124.22. The stock has a market cap of $35.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.83 and its 200 day moving average is $105.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.89%.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

