Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Has $96.27 Million Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,570,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 72,486 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.12% of CSX worth $96,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its position in CSX by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 184,488,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,936,719,000 after purchasing an additional 7,841,524 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CSX by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,615,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,700,758,000 after buying an additional 5,149,812 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in CSX by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,594,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,556,743,000 after buying an additional 1,095,588 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CSX by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,512,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,407,138,000 after buying an additional 692,267 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $732,770,000. 73.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ CSX traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 312,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,445,232. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.99. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $27.59 and a twelve month high of $38.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.21.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. CSX had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. CSX’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on CSX. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on CSX to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.52.

CSX Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.



