Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,991 shares during the period. BlackRock accounts for approximately 1.5% of Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of BlackRock worth $120,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,140 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $149,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 1,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,828,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Hawaii raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 1,611 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BLK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on BlackRock from $801.00 to $773.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $804.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

BlackRock Trading Up 2.2 %

In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total transaction of $1,006,114.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,614,007.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total transaction of $30,465,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,963,264.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total value of $1,006,114.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,614,007.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 83,448 shares of company stock valued at $55,259,953 in the last three months. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BLK traded up $14.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $676.12. The stock had a trading volume of 13,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,664. The company has a market capitalization of $101.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $661.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $675.91. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $575.60 and a twelve month high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.92 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a $4.88 dividend. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous dividend of $2.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.