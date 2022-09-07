Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Makes New $21.19 Million Investment in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 724,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,192,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.67% of Cadence Bank at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CADE. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $173,967,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,966,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,602,000 after buying an additional 3,310,115 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,288,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,960,000 after buying an additional 1,282,098 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Cadence Bank by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,941,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,625,000 after purchasing an additional 811,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Cadence Bank by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,760,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,444,000 after purchasing an additional 706,442 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on CADE. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Cadence Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Cadence Bank to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Cadence Bank to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Cadence Bank Stock Performance

NYSE CADE traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $25.04. 27,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 728,168. Cadence Bank has a one year low of $22.04 and a one year high of $34.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $450.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.43 million. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 11.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cadence Bank will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Cadence Bank’s payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

About Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

