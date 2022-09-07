Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lowered its position in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 932,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 100,010 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $58,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ON. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $373,702,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 231.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,139,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $349,072,000 after buying an additional 3,588,933 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,591,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $991,036,000 after buying an additional 2,226,677 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 3,085.9% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,808,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,241,000 after buying an additional 1,751,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,612,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,667,965,000 after buying an additional 1,352,776 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ON shares. Cowen upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ON Semiconductor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.30.

Shares of NASDAQ ON traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.71. 207,994 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,089,603. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.09. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 1-year low of $41.88 and a 1-year high of $76.78. The firm has a market cap of $28.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.80.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.08. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 41.43% and a net margin of 22.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total value of $1,123,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 261,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,669,469.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ON Semiconductor news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total value of $1,123,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 261,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,669,469.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 2,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $196,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,713,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,363 shares of company stock valued at $1,661,560 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

