Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Receives Buy Rating from Fundamental Research

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Fundamental Research in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$143.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Fundamental Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.96% from the company’s previous close.

RY has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. CIBC decreased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada to C$143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$144.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada to C$157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$143.73.

Shares of RY stock traded up C$0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$123.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 671,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,940,050. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$118.24 and a 52-week high of C$149.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$125.14 and a 200 day moving average price of C$131.26. The stock has a market cap of C$171.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24.

In other news, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$126.27, for a total value of C$51,140.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$173,372.14. In other news, Senior Officer Bruce Washington Ross sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$123.81, for a total value of C$1,733,404.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$29,096.43. Also, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$126.27, for a total value of C$51,140.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$173,372.14. Insiders sold a total of 26,638 shares of company stock valued at $3,325,347 over the last 90 days.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

