Saba Capital Management L.P. Acquires New Position in NorthView Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NVAC)

Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in NorthView Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NVAC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,179,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,618,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned 4.88% of NorthView Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVAC. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of NorthView Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,353,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NorthView Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,637,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NorthView Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,619,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of NorthView Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,864,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NorthView Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,370,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

NorthView Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NVAC stock remained flat at $9.89 during trading hours on Wednesday. 2 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 703. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.89. NorthView Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.69 and a 52-week high of $9.95.

NorthView Acquisition Company Profile

NorthView Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It also intends to focus its search on businesses that are focused on healthcare sector.

