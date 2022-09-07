Saba Capital Management L.P. Raises Position in Delwinds Insurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DWIN)

Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Delwinds Insurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DWIN – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,206,733 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,729 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned 4.68% of Delwinds Insurance Acquisition worth $11,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Delwinds Insurance Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Delwinds Insurance Acquisition by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 605,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,021,000 after acquiring an additional 13,346 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in Delwinds Insurance Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its position in Delwinds Insurance Acquisition by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 535,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after acquiring an additional 26,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Delwinds Insurance Acquisition by 288.2% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 97,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 72,048 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Delwinds Insurance Acquisition Stock Performance

Delwinds Insurance Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.11 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,336. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.00. Delwinds Insurance Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.89.

Delwinds Insurance Acquisition Company Profile

Delwinds Insurance Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the insurance and insurtech sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

