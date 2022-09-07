Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Increases Dividend to $0.84 Per Share

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.836 per share by the energy company on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $10.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.83.

Sabine Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Sabine Royalty Trust Stock Up 4.2 %

NYSE:SBR opened at $78.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.60 and its 200-day moving average is $64.87. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $38.28 and a 52 week high of $90.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sabine Royalty Trust ( NYSE:SBR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The energy company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a net margin of 96.53% and a return on equity of 774.40%. The company had revenue of $28.04 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sabine Royalty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBR. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sabine Royalty Trust by 129.3% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,743 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 22,977 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Sabine Royalty Trust during the first quarter worth $1,027,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Sabine Royalty Trust by 40.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 11,744 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Sabine Royalty Trust by 33.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,285 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 5,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in Sabine Royalty Trust during the first quarter worth $284,000.

About Sabine Royalty Trust

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. The company's royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

