SafeCoin (SAFE) Achieves Market Cap of $3.32 Million

SafeCoin (SAFE) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. SafeCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.32 million and approximately $41.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000639 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SafeCoin has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SafeCoin Profile

SafeCoin (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org.

SafeCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

