Safemars (SAFEMARS) Tops One Day Volume of $21,012.00

Safemars (SAFEMARS) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 7th. Safemars has a market cap of $4.89 million and $21,012.00 worth of Safemars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safemars coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Safemars has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005179 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001750 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002459 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.32 or 0.00856085 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015957 BTC.
Safemars Profile
Safemars’ total supply is 393,255,866,290,058 coins. Safemars’ official Twitter account is @Safemartians.
Buying and Selling Safemars
