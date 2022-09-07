Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Given New €14.50 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from €16.00 ($16.33) to €14.50 ($14.80) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SFRGY. UBS Group dropped their price target on Salvatore Ferragamo from €14.50 ($14.80) to €12.50 ($12.76) in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Salvatore Ferragamo to €17.50 ($17.86) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Salvatore Ferragamo from €20.00 ($20.41) to €17.00 ($17.35) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salvatore Ferragamo has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $15.38.

Shares of SFRGY traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.40. The stock had a trading volume of 3,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,315. Salvatore Ferragamo has a 12 month low of $7.05 and a 12 month high of $13.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.68.

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and sells luxury goods for men and women in Italy, rest of Europe, North America, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and Central and South America. The company offers men's and women's footwear; leather goods, such as handbags, suitcases, belts, wallets, and other men's and women's leather accessories; and knitwear, clothes for formal occasions, sportswear, and leisure wear, as well as outerwear, such as husky jackets, ponchos, and leather garments.

