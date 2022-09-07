SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) Stock Price Down 5.2%

SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.60 and last traded at $18.61. 1,387 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 771,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut SandRidge Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 13th.

Get SandRidge Energy alerts:

SandRidge Energy Trading Down 4.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $688.51 million, a P/E ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 2.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.14.

Institutional Trading of SandRidge Energy

SandRidge Energy Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in SandRidge Energy by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,243,324 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $19,918,000 after buying an additional 26,423 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in SandRidge Energy by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,140,165 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $17,866,000 after purchasing an additional 477,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SandRidge Energy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 676,265 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $10,834,000 after buying an additional 4,383 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of SandRidge Energy by 483.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 620,316 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $9,720,000 after buying an additional 514,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SandRidge Energy by 234.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 377,141 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,042,000 after buying an additional 264,484 shares during the period. 38.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in the United States Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2021, it had an interest in 817.0 net producing wells; and operated approximately 368,000 net leasehold acres in Oklahoma and Kansas, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 71.3 million barrels of oil equivalent.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SandRidge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SandRidge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.