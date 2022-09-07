SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) Stock Price Down 5.2%

SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.60 and last traded at $18.61. 1,387 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 771,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.64.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com cut SandRidge Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 13th.
SandRidge Energy Trading Down 4.6 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $688.51 million, a P/E ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 2.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.14.
Institutional Trading of SandRidge Energy
SandRidge Energy Company Profile
SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in the United States Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2021, it had an interest in 817.0 net producing wells; and operated approximately 368,000 net leasehold acres in Oklahoma and Kansas, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 71.3 million barrels of oil equivalent.
