Sands Capital Ventures LLC Takes $7.52 Million Position in Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK)

Sands Capital Ventures LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 425,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,515,000. Olink Holding AB (publ) makes up about 1.6% of Sands Capital Ventures LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Sands Capital Ventures LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Olink Holding AB (publ) as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OLK. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 467,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,506,000 after purchasing an additional 160,623 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 235,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,282,000 after acquiring an additional 37,746 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 220,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,006,000 after acquiring an additional 44,514 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the first quarter worth about $643,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors own 30.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Olink Holding AB (publ) alerts:

Olink Holding AB (publ) Price Performance

OLK stock remained flat at $14.93 during midday trading on Wednesday. 1,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,773. Olink Holding AB has a twelve month low of $8.39 and a twelve month high of $35.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.57 and its 200-day moving average is $14.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Olink Holding AB (publ) ( NASDAQ:OLK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.09. Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 26.73% and a negative return on equity of 6.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Olink Holding AB will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OLK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

About Olink Holding AB (publ)

(Get Rating)

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for the academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions that focuses on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic, oncology, neurology, or inflammation diseases; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that has identified various proteins of interest or a protein signature to focus on.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Olink Holding AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olink Holding AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.