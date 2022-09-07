SBK Financial Inc. Decreases Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

SBK Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International accounts for about 1.1% of SBK Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. SBK Financial Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,511,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,066,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,309 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,505,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,437,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992,512 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,333,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,702,000 after acquiring an additional 214,617 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 20,423,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 14,402,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,162,000 after purchasing an additional 166,463 shares in the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.13.

Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.73. 24,085 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,008,181. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.51. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.64 and a twelve month high of $112.48. The firm has a market cap of $146.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.91%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

