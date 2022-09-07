SBK Financial Inc. Lowers Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

SBK Financial Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the period. SBK Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,136,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,907,000 after buying an additional 112,994 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,035,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,122,000 after buying an additional 282,632 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,911,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,965,000 after buying an additional 92,255 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,366,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,318,000 after buying an additional 110,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 948,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,502,000 after buying an additional 89,104 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

VB stock traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $187.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,616. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.21. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $169.62 and a 52-week high of $241.06.

