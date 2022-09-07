Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust Plc Declares Dividend of €0.02 (LON:SERE)

Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust Plc (LON:SERE – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, August 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

SERE stock opened at GBX 98 ($1.18) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.48, a current ratio of 9.26 and a quick ratio of 9.26. The firm has a market capitalization of £131.06 million and a P/E ratio of 904.09. Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 90 ($1.09) and a 52-week high of GBX 119.50 ($1.44). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 101.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 104.58.

Get Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

About Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Rating)

Read More

Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust plc is a UK closed-ended real estate investment company incorporated on 9 January 2015. Its investment manager is Schroder Real Estate Investment Management Limited. It invests in European growth cities, specifically institutional quality, income-producing commercial real estate in major Continental European cities and regions.

Receive News & Ratings for Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.