Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 869,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,492 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 1.1% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.55% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $43,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 89,250.0% in the first quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $113,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,895. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.04. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.55 and a fifty-two week high of $55.03.

