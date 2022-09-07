Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Purchased by Financial Advisors Network Inc.

Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 194,076 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,061 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for 3.4% of Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $13,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 128.8% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHV traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $64.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,123. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $60.51 and a 52 week high of $74.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.41.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.