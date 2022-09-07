Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Purchased by Financial Advisors Network Inc.

Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 194,076 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,061 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for 3.4% of Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $13,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 128.8% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA SCHV traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $64.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,123. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $60.51 and a 52 week high of $74.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.41.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.
