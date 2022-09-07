SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) Hits New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $13.50 to $12.50. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. SciPlay traded as low as $10.75 and last traded at $11.00, with a volume of 161080 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.16.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush raised SciPlay from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.50 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of SciPlay in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on SciPlay from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet raised SciPlay from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on SciPlay to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SciPlay

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCPL. Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new position in SciPlay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,938,000. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd acquired a new position in SciPlay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,478,000. Ruffer LLP acquired a new position in SciPlay during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,722,000. TIG Advisors LLC increased its position in SciPlay by 157.0% during the 1st quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 1,319,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,045,000 after purchasing an additional 805,940 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in SciPlay by 91.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,209,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,665,000 after purchasing an additional 577,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.66% of the company’s stock.

SciPlay Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.16.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $160.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.62 million. SciPlay had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 2.94%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SciPlay Co. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

About SciPlay

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms in North America and internationally. It offers social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Quick Hit Slots, 88 Fortunes Slots, MONOPOLY Slots, and Hot Shot Casino, as well as casual games comprising Bingo Showdown, Solitaire Pets Adventure, and Backgammon Live.

