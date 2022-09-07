Sei Investments Co. Boosts Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,346,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,351 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.61% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $84,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,513,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,428,000 after buying an additional 8,935,955 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,914,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,446,000 after buying an additional 3,325,853 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $422,242,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,672,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,500,000 after buying an additional 794,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,580,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,366,000 after buying an additional 301,868 shares in the last quarter. 98.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HST. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts to $22.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of HST opened at $17.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 11.29, a quick ratio of 11.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $21.63.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.12). Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 8.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.00%.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

